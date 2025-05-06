Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Ropazu novads, Latvia

5 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
$611,446
Leave a request
5 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive house in the village of Suņīši, an elite gated community surr…
$562,685
Leave a request
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
In the protected, closed-type village ";Sunishi";, just 30 minutes drive from the center of …
$798,449
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 838 m²
Floor 4/4
A stunning single family home in exclusive residential development is offered for sale. Thi…
$777,262
Leave a request
8 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
$597,877
Leave a request
5 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
5 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/2
$748,548
Leave a request
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer to purchase a house in Balthasers. Land area - 1246 square meters. mThe area of the…
$570,321
Leave a request
7 room house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņī š i, an elite village of a…
$641,359
Leave a request
6 room house in Sunisi, Latvia
6 room house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» located…
$815,287
Leave a request

