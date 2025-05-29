Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Stopinu pagasts
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia

5 properties total found
Commercial property 3 500 m² in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 3 500 m²
$18,249
per month
Commercial property 2 700 m² in Rumbula, Latvia
Commercial property 2 700 m²
Rumbula, Latvia
Area 2 700 m²
$14,196
per month
Commercial property 2 050 m² in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 2 050 m²
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 050 m²
$10,955
per month
Commercial property 3 309 m² in Rumbula, Latvia
Commercial property 3 309 m²
Rumbula, Latvia
Area 3 309 m²
$3,470
per month
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Rumbula, Latvia
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Rumbula, Latvia
Area 5 000 m²
$26,288
per month
