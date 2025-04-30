Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupe
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Marupe, Latvia

14 properties total found
Commercial property 700 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 700 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 700 m²
Floor 4
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 400 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
$6,919
per month
Commercial property 1 400 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
$7,140
per month
Commercial property 1 023 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 023 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 023 m²
Floor 1/2
House and house extras - new project, all communications. Territory - developed infrastructu…
$7,207
per month
Office 1 048 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 048 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 048 m²
Floor 5/5
$17,484
per month
Commercial property 789 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 789 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 789 m²
Floor 1/2
$5,783
per month
Commercial property 1 036 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 036 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 036 m²
$6,722
per month
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1/2
The most energy efficient warehouses and production facilities at Riga International Airport…
$49,422
per month
Commercial property 1 306 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 306 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 306 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
Commercial property 619 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 619 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 619 m²
Floor 1/1
$4,660
per month
Commercial property 329 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 329 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 329 m²
$2,397
per month
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
$24,711
per month
Commercial property 170 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 170 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
$1,430
per month
Commercial property 1 465 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Commercial property 1 465 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 465 m²
Floor 5
We offer for rent office space in a new complex of high-class office buildings Business Gard…
Price on request
