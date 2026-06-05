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Long-term commercial properties rentals in Babites pagasts, Latvia

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 440 m² in Pinki, Latvia
Commercial property 1 440 m²
Pinki, Latvia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1/1
House and house extras - new project, security guard. Territory - well-groomed territory, cl…
$6,727
per month
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Commercial property 6 200 m² in Pinki, Latvia
Commercial property 6 200 m²
Pinki, Latvia
Area 6 200 m²
House and house extras - renovated building, security guard, all communications. Territory -…
$16,299
per month
Leave a request
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