Shops for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

2 properties total found
Shop in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 135 m²
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Shop 15 rooms with gas heating in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 15 rooms with gas heating
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…
€690,000
Leave a request
