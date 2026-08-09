Shops for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Jurmala
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Stores in Jurmala, Latvia

;
сommercial properties
40
hotels
7
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
8
2 properties total found
Shop 155 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 155 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/4
$872,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Shop 294 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 294 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…
$724,925
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go