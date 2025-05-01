Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Cesu novads, Latvia

Drabesu pagasts
3
8 properties total found
6 room house in Cesis, Latvia
6 room house
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$420,246
House 10 rooms in Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Ligatnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
$557,162
4 bedroom house in Drabesu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Drabesu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Log house in light colors, fresh and stylish. Ecological and healthy way of living. Special …
$671,361
1 bedroom house in Straupe, Latvia
1 bedroom house
Straupe, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
A wonderful property, for brave people with imagination, desire and enthusiasm.500 m2 house,…
$142,650
5 room house in Amatciems, Latvia
5 room house
Amatciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a modern and cozy, one-story house with a view of the lake! The h…
$728,323
Villa 3 bedrooms in Amatciems, Latvia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Amatciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
The house is located on 3 floors. Panoramic windows in all rooms.On the first floor there is…
$656,643
4 bedroom house in Inesu pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Inesu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 523 m²
Floor 3/3
The property is located on the banks of the Ogre River, perched on a hill with picturesque v…
$210,579
4 room house in Priekulu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Priekulu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
$255,403
