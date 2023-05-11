Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Alanya, Turkey

133 properties total found
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 050 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 374,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 780 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 3,041,100
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 219 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,122,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 2 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,661,700
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 114 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 415,500
Spacious plot of land for building a building in a picturesque area on a hill in TepeArea: A…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 176 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 692,400
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 3,355,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 126 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,683,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
€ 176,500
Land for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, YeshilezPARTICIPATION OF THE 6th COT in the AREA EASHIZ…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 609 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 220,000
Land in Gazipasha with the possibility of building a house and sea viewArea: Antalya, Alanya…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 290 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 715,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 542 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 308,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 198,000
Plot of land in Yesiloez, Turkey
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
Floor 1/1
€ 75,800
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,384,800
Beautiful land for constructionArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 220…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 627,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 301 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 550,000
Land for construction in TepArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 4000Land with a …
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 3,355,000
Large plot in Tepa for developmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TepeDistance to the sea: 5000Plot w…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 059 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 770,000
Sperm section with villa in BektashArea: Antalya, Alanya, BektashPlot with 2.5 storey old st…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 041 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,155,000
Land with excellent viewsArea: Antalya, Alanya, BuiyukhasbahceDistance to the sea: 1700Land …
Plot of land in Kargicak, Turkey
Plot of land
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 196,000
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 81,500
Chic Land in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashThis is a very beautiful place to inves…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 553 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 275,000
Promising Land in KargicakArea: Antalya, Alanya, KargicakLocated at the crossroads of three …
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 9 927 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 86,900
Land in GazipaşaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaFor sale a field from the owner, suitable fo…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 3 916 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 2,860,000
Land for the construction of a hotel on the seashore in ConakleyArea: Antalya, Alanya, Konak…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 13 500 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 15,736,800
For sale Dream Island. A unique land plot with an island and with a commercial area in Bodru…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 25,800
Land with avocado garden in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaAll trees are 4.5 years…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,100,000
Land for a residential complex in MahmutlarArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarDistance to the s…
Plot of land in Alanya, Turkey
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 745 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,210,000
Land in the promising area of AvsallarArea: Antalya, Alanya, AvsallarDistance to the sea: 16…
