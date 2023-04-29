Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

550 properties total found
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5650 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1819 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the…
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Land for Sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki in the area of Perea. One of the last few plots…
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land in Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of land in oikismos agioi anargyroi, Greece
Plot of land
oikismos agioi anargyroi, Greece
1 135 m²
€ 320,000
Land is 1135 sq. meters and is located in Triglia beach area 350 meters from the beach. The …
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
325 m²
€ 50,000
Land is 325 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 900,000
Neoi Epivates SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 1081 m2, Code. HPS3693, 900.000 €
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 2620 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Area : Perea
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Area: Vardaris
Plot of land in Nea Plagia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 4450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Mesimeri, Greece
Plot of land
Mesimeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Area: Mesimeri
Plot of land in Mesimeri, Greece
Plot of land
Mesimeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Area: Mesimeri
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Area: N. Epivates
Plot of land in Sozopoli, Greece
Plot of land
Sozopoli, Greece
670 m²
€ 55,000
Land is 670 sq. meters and is between Nea Kallikratia and Sozopoli villages 600 meters from …
Plot of land in triadi, Greece
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale land of 2272 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Area : Epanomi
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 5675 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land in triadi, Greece
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Area : Thermi
Plot of land in Vasilika, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Area : Vasilika
Plot of land in Vasilika, Greece
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
Area : Vasilika
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Area : Vasilika
Plot of land in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
340 m²
€ 160,000
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 500 meters from the beach. …
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land in Vasiloudi, Greece
Plot of land
Vasiloudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Area: Liti
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
