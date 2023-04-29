UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Lands for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5650 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 1819 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the…
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Land for Sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki in the area of Perea. One of the last few plots…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of land
oikismos agioi anargyroi, Greece
1 135 m²
€ 320,000
Land is 1135 sq. meters and is located in Triglia beach area 350 meters from the beach. The …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
325 m²
€ 50,000
Land is 325 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 900,000
Neoi Epivates SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 1081 m2, Code. HPS3693, 900.000 €
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 2620 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Area : Perea
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
Area: Vardaris
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 4450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Mesimeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
Area: Mesimeri
Plot of land
Mesimeri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Area: Mesimeri
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Area: N. Epivates
Plot of land
Sozopoli, Greece
670 m²
€ 55,000
Land is 670 sq. meters and is between Nea Kallikratia and Sozopoli villages 600 meters from …
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale land of 2272 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 400,000
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Area : Epanomi
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 5675 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land
triadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Area : Thermi
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Area : Vasilika
Plot of land
Vasilika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
Area : Vasilika
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Area : Vasilika
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
340 m²
€ 160,000
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 500 meters from the beach. …
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
Vasiloudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Area: Liti
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure,…
