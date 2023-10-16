Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

368 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4495 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€200,000
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11688 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€2,50M
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Area 1 004 m²
Land is 1004 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the …
€170,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
€170,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 499 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Area 357 m²
Land is 357 sq. meters and is located in Nikiti village in its old part 1200 meters to the b…
€155,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 10 535 m²
This plot of land is 10535 sq. meters and is located 13 km from Neos Marmaras village in a p…
€316,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 184 m²
Land is 184 sq. meters and is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 200 from the se…
€130,000
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 223 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€260,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a plot of land of 500 sq.m., located in the first line of Kriaritsi village (Agi…
€140,000
Plot of land in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Floor -1
Diaporos SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 4003 m2, Code. HPS3787, 330.000 €
€550,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Plot for construction Area: 1200 m2, Code. HPS3786, 650.000 €
€650,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
€5,00M
Plot of land in Metangitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Metangitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Land of 30.000 sq.m for sale on the Gulf Athos Sithonia peninsula, Chalkidiki. The plot is l…
€5,50M
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in central Greece
Price on request
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in central Greece
Price on request
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€230,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Floor -1
Center SALE Plot for construction Area: 30,000 m2, Code. HPS744, 4.000.000 €
€4,00M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€1,80M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€3,20M
Plot of land in Vourvourou, Greece
Plot of land
Vourvourou, Greece
Floor -1
€3,20M
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Floor -1
€1,55M
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Floor -1
€1,25M
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
€420,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
€110,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€165,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 406 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
€130,000
Plot of land in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 171 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€200,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 288 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
€90,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€450,000
