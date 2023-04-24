UAE
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Rethymno Regional Unit, Greece
197 properties total found
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
€ 7,200,000
This is a huge plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total surface of 82.…
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
€ 900,000
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total sur…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 85,000
A short distance from the center of the Roussospiti settlement, a plot of 1135 sq.m., even…
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 150,000
FOR SALE exclusive buildable flat plot of land with a total surface of 4340 sq.m. with build…
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 120,000
In the area of Sfakaki 9km from the town of Rethymnon and just 370m. from the sea, there is …
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 110,000
For sale corner plot of 2670 sqm in Perama Rethymnon. The property has olive trees, beautifu…
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 292,000
In the settlement of Violi Haraki, just a few minutes from the center of Rethymnon city, a p…
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 72,000
FOR SALE exclusive buildable sloping plot of total surface of 1078 sq.m. with building coeff…
Plot of land
Kerames, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Plot of 4805 sq.m. near Gerani Rethymnon is available for sale. It has great building capabi…
Plot of land
Argyroupoli, Greece
€ 135,000
This land for sale in Rethymnon, is located in the popular and large village of Episkopi. It…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
€ 220,000
This is a sloping plot of land for sale in Rethymnon Crete located 800 mtrs away from the vi…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
€ 180,000
This plot for sale in Rethymno, Crete is located in the area of Gerani. The plot has a surfa…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
500 m²
€ 140,000
Property Code. 1298 - Plot Arkadi FOR SALE. Size: 500 sq.m, Price140.000 € Κωδ: 1298 - Αρκ…
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 35000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 21000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3637 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale fenced land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,234,000
For sale fenced land of 3821 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1386 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Search using the map