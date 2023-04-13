UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Lands for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
486 properties total found
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 7063 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2535 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2541 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 4004 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 3592 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 27671 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 40085 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 1147 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
For sale land of 10687 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 12178 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale land of 6161 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale land of 4014 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 246,000
For sale land of 2615 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale land of 2235 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 3150 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale land of 1346 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
For sale land of 1953 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Kavousi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale land of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply, …
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,096,000
For sale land of 12735 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Plot of land
Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15165 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 900 sq.meters
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 2496 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 150000 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 305 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 3792 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Epano Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 8512 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 3137 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,000
For sale land of 13569 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
