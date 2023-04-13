Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

486 properties total found
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 7063 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 2535 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Agia Varvara, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Varvara, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of landin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 2541 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 4004 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of landin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 3592 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 27671 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 40085 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Sisi, Greece
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 1147 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Sisi, Greece
Plot of land
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
For sale land of 10687 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 12178 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale land of 6161 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale land of 4014 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 246,000
For sale land of 2615 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale land of 2235 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 3150 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale land of 1346 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
For sale land of 1953 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin Kavousi, Greece
Plot of land
Kavousi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale land of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply, …
Plot of landin District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of landin District of Sitia, Greece
Plot of land
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,096,000
For sale land of 12735 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Plot of landin Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
Plot of land
Roussa Ekklisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15165 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 900 sq.meters
Plot of landin Vrouchas, Greece
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale land of 2496 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 150000 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of landin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 305 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of landin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 3792 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin Epano Elounda, Greece
Plot of land
Epano Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 8512 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin Vrouchas, Greece
Plot of land
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 3137 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of landin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,180,000
For sale land of 13569 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 186 sq.meters
