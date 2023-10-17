Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Thessaloniki

Lands for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Asprovrysi, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovrysi, Greece
Area 1 445 m²
Property Code. 581667 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €125.000. Discover the featu…
Price on request
Plot of land in Asprovrysi, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovrysi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code. 601569 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Marathia for €30.000. Discover the features o…
Price on request
Plot of land in Asprovrysi, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovrysi, Greece
Area 6 000 m²
Property Code. 1502 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €115.000 . Discover the fea…
Price on request
Plot of land in Asprovrysi, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovrysi, Greece
Area 10 833 m²
Property Code. 58674 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €70.000 . Discover the fea…
Price on request
Plot of land in Asprovrysi, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovrysi, Greece
Area 4 700 m²
Property Code. 60998 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Asini Marathia for €180.000 . Discover the f…
Price on request
Plot of land in Asprovrysi, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovrysi, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
Property Code. 581289 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €29.000. Discov…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir