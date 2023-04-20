UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Rethymno Regional Unit
Agios Vasileios Municipality
Lands for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Kerames, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale fenced land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,234,000
For sale fenced land of 3821 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sellia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Dariviana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Kato Rodakino, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 50000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 10000 sq…
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 2600 sq.…
Plot of land
Mandres, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale land of 4255 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Melambes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale land of 4730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 41183 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4168 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4723 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 8891 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Akoumia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2537 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
