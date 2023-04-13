Lands for sale in Greece

About Greece

Located in Southeast Europe often considered to be the cradle of western civilizations. With a history dating back thousands of years, the country is known to be the birthplace of democracy, western philosophy, literature, art, political science, astronomy and mathematical principles, among others. Greece has one of the longest coastlines in the world on the Mediterranean basin which also includes numerous small islands. It is a highly developed country that has a high-income economy. Being a developed country, it offers many perks such as well-developed infrastructure, high standard of living, and very high quality of life.

Greek Tourism

Tourism has been one of the most significant and important industries that have played a major role in boosting the economy of the country. With numerous coastlines, sandy beaches, historical monuments, world heritage sites, there is literally a ton of tourist attractions that draw in millions of visitors each year. The largest and the capital city of Greece is Athens, which is also one of the most visited travel destinations in the country. Additionally, places such as Lesbos, Skiathos, and Mykonos are also popular destinations.

Buying Greek property

Being a high-income economy with a high standard of living, Greece is one of the prime choices in the real estate market. There are very few restrictions when it comes to foreigners buying property in the country. However, by choosing a good real estate agent, you can easily acquire your favorite property in the country. From breath-taking houses on spacious islands, beachside properties, apartments, there is a lot that the country has to offer when it comes to real estate properties. It is also one of the best places in the world if you are considering to retire and looking to live out your life in style. With the market prices being competitive and relatively cheap, it is an ideal time to buy property in Greece.

