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Residential properties for sale in Brescia, Italy

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Desenzano del Garda
153
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
119
Sirmione
46
Salo
35
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533 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
$498,185
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
ABI-1263A. Вилла в Дезенцано дель Гарда с бассейном и частным садовым участкомВилла в Дезенц…
$1,64M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$621,266
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
GH-LV06375. Spacious apartment in the center with a view of the lake.In the center of the to…
$562,656
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 293 m²
GH-Квартира в Паденге-суль-Гарда . Элитная квартира в шикарном комплексе с бассейномВ продаж…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V000940. Светлый двухэтажный пентхаус в отличном месте в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенна…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
GA-V001230. Квартира у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в ухоженном и тихом жилом …
$339,938
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
$480,602
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
GH-PV006711. Three-bedroom apartment with terrace and viewOffers a three-bedroom apartment w…
$350,488
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
GA-V001441. Отремонтированная квартира с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в кра…
$339,938
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
GA-V001322. Дизайнерская вилла с видом на озеро в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в муниц…
$2,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
GA-V001284. БОЛЬШАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в тихом ж…
$240,301
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
ABI-1164A. Престижная вилла с бассейном и просторным садом в Паденге суль ГардаПрестижная ви…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
GA-V001417. Светлая трехкомнатная квартира в центре в Паденге-суль-ГардаРасположенная в отл…
$281,328
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
GH-LV03115. Вилла с видом на озеро в стадии строительстваНеповторимая вилла с панорамным вид…
$1,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
ABI-1215A. Великолепная вилла с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаВеликолепная вилла, располо…
$1,97M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
GA-V000879. КРАСИВАЯ ВИЛЛА С ЧАСТНЫМ БАССЕЙНОМ В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенный в небольш…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
ABI-1230А. Шикарная вилла на первой линии озера ГардаШикарная вилла на озере Гарда. Уникальн…
$14,07M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Salo, Italy
Villa
Salo, Italy
Area 600 m²
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
GH-LV03319. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьмиВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озеро…
$468,880
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
ABI-1093А. Отдельностоящая вилла с частным бассейном В уникальном по своему месторасположени…
$1,82M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
GA-V001425. Большая двухуровневая квартира в центре города в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ элегантно…
$339,938
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
GA-V001344. Эксклюзивный дом с видом на озеро и террасой в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенно…
$906,110
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
GH-PV001445. Прекрасная вилла на озере Гарда с панорамным видом и бассейномПрекрасная вилла …
$4,10M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 475 m²
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
$937,760
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
GH-LV06622. Modern apartment with a view of the lake.Manerba del Garda, in the characteristi…
$328,216
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
GA-V001405. Новая разработка эксклюзивных вилл в Лонато-дель-ГардаНедалеко от центра город…
$432,542
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
ABI-1153А. Красивая вилла с видом на озеро ГардаКрасивая вилла расположена на холмистой возв…
$2,75M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
GA-V000369. Превосходная квартира в эксклюзивном курорте в Паденге-суль-ГардаКонтекст абсо…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Property types in Brescia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Brescia, Italy

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