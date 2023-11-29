Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Brescia, Italy

552 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In Manerba del Garda, in the characteristic village of Gardoncino, we propose an elegant two…
€245,000
9 room house in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
9 room house
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 9 000 m²
Imagine the house of your dreams...inside a private park of 9,000 square meters, a bucolic a…
€550,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in the context of r…
€285,000
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
In Moniga del Garda, in a convenient location close to the centre, the lake and all services…
€389,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
1 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in a context of rec…
€259,000
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tignale, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tignale, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Roe Volciano, Italy
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
We are located on the border of Salò, in the locality of Trobiolo, where we propose for sale…
€850,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
€239,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We are immediately greeted by a feeling of peace and tranquillity, as the residence is lucky…
€279,000
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€1,20M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€248,000
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€195,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
€260,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
€180,000
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Immersed in nature for lovers of tranquillity located a few minutes from the lake and the ce…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€364,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Garda Haus offers a beautiful two-room flat with covered parking just a few minutes from the…
€179,000
