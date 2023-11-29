Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Brescia, Italy

9 room house in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
9 room house
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 9 000 m²
Imagine the house of your dreams...inside a private park of 9,000 square meters, a bucolic a…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Above the hills of Salò, in a dominating hillside position with breathtaking views of Lake G…
€1,07M
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso in Salo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In a privileged position close to the center of Salò and the Lake, we propose for sale a det…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tignale, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tignale, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in a panoramic area of Tignale, in a corner of earthly paradise and surrounded by an…
€5,50M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
€270,000
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Roe Volciano, Italy
4 room house with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
We are located on the border of Salò, in the locality of Trobiolo, where we propose for sale…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bright head villa located in a residential area a stone's throw from the historic centre and…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
In Roè Volciano, nestled in absolute privacy surrounded by greenery, we offer for sale a com…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
The property we propose is a charming single-family house with a welcoming and traditional d…
€510,000
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In Soiano del lago, near the village and not far from the beaches, we offer this villa under…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
We are in Monte Maderno, a spectacular hillside hamlet of Toscolano-Maderno, where you can e…
€2,35M
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The property we propose is a typical Italian house with stone accents, just a few steps from…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
€1,30M
6 room house in Gargnano, Italy
6 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
In the beautiful setting of Gargnano, we propose a completely renovated farmhouse with fine …
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Garda Haus offers exclusive villa under construction with unique lake view. The property is…
€4,20M
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Soiano del Lago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Explore an extraordinary residence in the enchanting hills of Soiano del Lago. This single v…
€1,30M
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming detached villa located in Manerba del Gard…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer for sale a three-story detached house for renovation, situated in the picturesque S…
€540,000
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Canna Fumaria
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Iseo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
The "Le Ville" project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Iseo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€785,000
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Iseo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Iseo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
The 'Le Ville' project is conceived as a single intervention, consisting of three residentia…
€775,000
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
In the beautiful setting of San Felice del Benaco, a stone's throw from the town center, the…
€930,000
8 room house in Gargnano, Italy
8 room house
Gargnano, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 190 m²
Very interesting option for investment in accommodation, as a B&B for example. The main str…
€300,000
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pralboino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pralboino, Italy
Rooms 20
Area 25 000 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with road in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with road
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming detached villa located in a residence of o…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Garda Haus offers a villa with swimming pool, private garden and covered parking spaces in t…
€895,000
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
In Roè Volciano, nearby Salò, this fabulous property is immersed in an enchanting private ga…
€1,98M
Properties features in Brescia, Italy

