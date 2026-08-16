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Apartments for sale in Brescia, Italy

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Desenzano del Garda
110
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
70
Sirmione
35
Salo
19
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290 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
GA-V000045. Пентхаус в продаже в Desenzano del GardaЭксклюзивные контексте шести основных не…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
GH-SV00048. Magnificent apartment in a complex with a swimming pool.In the center of the Col…
$514,596
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
GH-LV06622. Modern apartment with a view of the lake.Manerba del Garda, in the characteristi…
$328,216
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GH-DV3305. Пентхаус на берегу озераДезенцано-дель-Гарда, В историческом здании в сердце стар…
$1,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
GH-PV005968. Apartments with spectacular views of the lakeA stone's throw from the prestigio…
$509,907
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1 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
GA-V001230. Квартира у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в ухоженном и тихом жилом …
$339,938
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
GH-PV001435. Эксклюзивная новостройка с видом на озеро Гарда Эксклюзивная новостройка с видо…
$879,150
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GH-DV4320. Пентхаус в центре Дезенцано с видом на озероДезенцано дель Гарда, между центром и…
$509,907
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2 bedroom apartment in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-PV003379. Новая квартира с видом на озероПолпенаце-дель-Гарда, в нескольких шагах от цент…
$328,216
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
$1,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
$386,826
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2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
GA-V000369. Превосходная квартира в эксклюзивном курорте в Паденге-суль-ГардаКонтекст абсо…
$1,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in Moniga del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
GA-V001360. Четырёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Монига-дель-ГардаРасположенный в красивом…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
GH-PV001436. Элитная недвижимость на озере ГардаЭксклюзивная новостройка с видом на озеро Га…
$879,150
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
GH-DV03001. Современный, элегантный пентхаус в центре ДезенцанВ Дезенцано дель Гарда продаё…
$1,25M
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
GA-V001357. Трехкомнатная квартира в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРядом с …
$338,766
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
GH-LV03318. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьми с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположе…
$398,548
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
GH-LV04604-3PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВ красивой, ухоженной и недавно …
$393,859
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2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
$398,548
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2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…
$527,490
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
$799,248
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-PV003961. Новые апартаменты в уникальном комплексеМы предлагаем к продаже эксклюзивные тр…
$431,956
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1 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
GA-V001439. Двухкомнатная квартира в резиденции у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный …
$246,162
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V000940. Светлый двухэтажный пентхаус в отличном месте в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенна…
$703,320
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2 bedroom apartment in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
GH-DV6089. Newly built apartment 150 m from the lake.In a prestigious location, 150 m from t…
$583,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
GH-LV06538. Newly built apartment in Gardona RivieraWe offer for sale an exclusive three-bed…
$492,324
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3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
GH-PV001409. Апартаменты с видом на озероМы находимся в прекрасном здании - реконструкция до…
$545,073
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2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-PV006501. Large three-bedroom apartment with swimming poolThis elegant three-bedroom apar…
$644,710
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001586. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в резиденции с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-Гарда В тих…
$304,772
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
GA-V000945. Светлая 4-х комнатная квартира в удобном месте в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаОтличный жи…
$257,884
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Property types in Brescia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Brescia, Italy

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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