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Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,45M
06/05/2026
$2,45M
05/05/2026
$2,43M
;
9
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ID: 35895
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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For sale Monbaz, downtown In a luxury building with guardian Beautiful garden apartment! 105 m2 Garden of 65 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 parking spaces Cave

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,45M
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