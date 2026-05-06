Residential quarter Central et au calme

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Bright apartment with 2 terraces and parking – Jerusalem
Located in one of the most pleasant streets in the area, Angelo Levi Bianchini, this apartment on the 4th floor offers a perfect balance between modern comfort and quality of life.
With a total of 80 m2 including 66 m2 of living space, it is distinguished by: two balconies allowing you to enjoy the climate of Jerusalem, a beautiful natural brightness throughout the day, a private parking space, an availability from November
A rare property in this popular area, ideal for those looking for a functional, bright and well located apartment
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Jerusalem, Israel
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