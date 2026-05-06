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Residential quarter Central et au calme

Jerusalem, Israel
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$1,14M
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7
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ID: 39666
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Bright apartment with 2 terraces and parking – Jerusalem Located in one of the most pleasant streets in the area, Angelo Levi Bianchini, this apartment on the 4th floor offers a perfect balance between modern comfort and quality of life. With a total of 80 m2 including 66 m2 of living space, it is distinguished by: two balconies allowing you to enjoy the climate of Jerusalem, a beautiful natural brightness throughout the day, a private parking space, an availability from November A rare property in this popular area, ideal for those looking for a functional, bright and well located apartment

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Central et au calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
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