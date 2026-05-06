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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashasmonaim netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,05M
;
10
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ID: 39628
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Reference: NT 225 District: Hashmonaim Recent modern building only 6 years old Sumptuous penthouse 5 rooms including mamad Area of 170 m2 Large terrace of 130 m2 with swimming pool Panoramic sea view on nearly 200° 19th and last floor with elevators Air conditioning Parental suite with custom dressing room 2 bathrooms Custom-made wall library Fully equipped American kitchen Quality services and careful finishing Cave 2 private parking spaces Bright and spacious apartment

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse de reve a vendre avec piscine privee et vue panoramique sur la mer hashasmonaim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,05M
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