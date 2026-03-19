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Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,200
;
5
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ID: 36460
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Chachmey Yossef, 41

About the complex

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INVESTMENT! ✨ Bayt Vagan – Rehov Hachmi ✨3 rooms 51m2, well arranged, very good condition, laundry Terrace Soccah unobstructed view Ground floor Parking and mahsan

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,200
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