Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$971,850
10
ID: 34923
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

New apartment in Arnona district 3 pieces 80 m2 6 m2 balcony Storage and parking Secured room (Mamad) Parental suite Bathroom and toilet Elevator Panoramic view

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

