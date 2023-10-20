  1. Realting.com
  A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf

Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf

Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
14
ID: 34725
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Gan Binyamin

About the complex

Français
FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering a sea view. Located on the 5th floor with 2 elevators including one from Shabbat. Fully air conditioned, with Mamad and private parking. The plus: this apartment is sold fully furnished and tastefully equipped. Just put your bags down. Surface area: 128 m2 Terrace : 15 m2 with sea view Price: 2.650.000 shekels A rare property in a luxury residence, ideal for main residence, secondary or rental investment. For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us.

Location on the map

Eilat, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications