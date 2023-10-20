  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la

Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,03M
ID: 34493
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Tiomkin, 1

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Take this opportunity: to acquire a beautiful warm house in the popular street of Hamochava! - Cottage of 5.5 well maintained rooms of about 150 m2, - Large neat garden of 250 m2, with fruit trees, - Warm and cozy saloon, - Cashier kitchen with 2 sinks and dining area, - A secure half-room on the ground floor, - Upstairs, a very spacious parental suite with its private terrace, - 3 children's bedrooms, and their bathroom, - Small room at the back of the garden (possibility of turning it into an office, for example), - A parking space, - Cadastre in good order, - No common alley! Benefits of this location: Quiet residential street, in the heart of a pavilion area in a semi-punished street, at the edge of Hadera city centre! Close to schools, ganims and children's park, the French-speaking community Chevet A'him, other synagogues, main roads, shopping centres, buses, train station. Price: 3,300,000 NIS only! Contact us! RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

