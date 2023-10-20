  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
;
8
ID: 34606
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel

About the complex

In a new building, very nice apartment with an area of 85m2 Consisting of 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad (security room) Large bathroom 5th floor Elevator Beautiful view of Basel Street Very quiet and very bright South orientation NOT TO MISS

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
In the heart of the sought after district of Rasco in Jerusalem, discover this beautiful apartment of 67 m2, located on the 1st floor of a building completely renovated after TAMA with elevator of Shabbat. The bright living room with semi-separated kitchen opens directly onto a beautiful fen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,58M
In Holyland's famous project, . Sumptuous penthouse for sale, offering you panoramic views of all Jerusalem, located on the top floor of the tower. This Penthaouse is composed of 4 bedrooms + one family bedroom, spacious kitchen, with a double living room that overlooks the terrace of 65 m2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
