  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,50M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26088
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In one of the most sought after locations in Jerusalem – above Mamilla Avenue, just a 10-minute walk from the Lamentation Wall – a unique, spacious and bright apartment is available for sale. Located on the second floor (4th floor in reality), it is ready to move in immediately. Property Details: 127 m2 gross 3 large pieces 2 full bathrooms Second floor Elevator Private parking Fully furnished Upscale kitchen of the brand Bulthaup Marble floors

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,91M
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of only 4 floors with elevator, covered parking and large cellar of 12m2. Penthouse 4 rooms, converted into 5 very easily, with huge terrace of 50m2 Soucca on panoramic view of Jerusalem! Alone on the f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-Wes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
Very beautiful Arab house, lots of character, renewed by architect, huge gardens, private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications