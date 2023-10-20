Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem mamilla

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In one of the most sought after locations in Jerusalem – above Mamilla Avenue, just a 10-minute walk from the Lamentation Wall – a unique, spacious and bright apartment is available for sale. Located on the second floor (4th floor in reality), it is ready to move in immediately.
Property Details:
127 m2 gross
3 large pieces
2 full bathrooms
Second floor
Elevator
Private parking
Fully furnished
Upscale kitchen of the brand Bulthaup
Marble floors
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
