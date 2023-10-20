Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Exclusive to Herzliya!
Superb 5-room apartment for sale ????
Location: Hahasharon Street, Herzliya
Area: 125m2 + terrace Sukkah of 15m2
Building: Modern, built in 2021
Parking Space
Price: 4,290,000
Looking for the perfect house in Herzliya? This exclusive 5-room apartment offers a modern living area with a sukkah terrace, as well as all the amenities you need. Located in a popular area, this property is ideal for those who wish to live in one of Israel's most sought after areas.
Location on the map
Herzliya, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
