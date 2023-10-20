Residential quarter A ne pas manquer neuf quartier religieux

  1. Realting.com
Raanana, Israel
from
$997,195
04/03/2025
$997,195
16/02/2025
$1,00M
31/12/2024
$987,255
;
4
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23941
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Français Français
beautiful apartment very sunny of 119m2 4 rooms with terrace, kitchen very invested and parking. A few minutes walk from the Yahvne school. Quiet street.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

