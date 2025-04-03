  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Pantai Indah

New buildings for sale in Pantai Indah

apartments
2
houses
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Apart-hotel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Pantai Indah, Indonesia
from
$34,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. If you're seeking budget friendly accommodation, our glamping style one bedroom villa might be the ideal choice for you. While this villa doesn't have its private bathroom,…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Apart-hotel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Pantai Indah, Indonesia
from
$89,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold Explore this 3 bedroom apartment located in Sunut Lombok. This spacious living arrangement, comprising three bedrooms and a living room, is perfect for large families or a group of friends requiring extra rooms for various purposes. The apartment features thre…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Pantai Indah, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Pantai Indah, Indonesia
from
$69,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Pantai Indah, Indonesia
from
$99,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go