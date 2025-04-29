Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments!
1. Objects
One bedroom apartments:
- House area: 30,3 m²
- Hallway: 3,7 m²
- Bathroom: 3,4 m²
- Bedroom: 9.0 m²
- Living room: 8.3 m²
- Balcony: 5.9 m²
Two-room apartm…
Recommend
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Recommend
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com