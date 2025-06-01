Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zakynthos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. The first floor consists of…
$3,65M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go