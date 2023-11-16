Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zakynthos, Greece

1 room Cottage with furnishings in Gaitani, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos.T…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Vineyards, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Vineyards, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Zante. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€945,000
2 room house with furniture, with Painted, with bright in Agios Nikolaos Aleas, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with Painted, with bright
Agios Nikolaos Aleas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Property Code: 58898 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 96 sq.m, on the Mezzani…
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Zakynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Zakynthos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a beautiful stone house of 120 sq.m on a seaside plot of 14 meters high above the …
€450,000
3 room house with sea view in Zakynthos, Greece
3 room house with sea view
Zakynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Artemisio, Kiliomenos, Detached house For Sale, 176 sq.m., In Plot 6500 sq.m., Property Stat…
€1,05M
