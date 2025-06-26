Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Xanthi Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Xanthi Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 0 sq.meters in Xanthi. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leaving…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 3 700 m² in Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Hotel 3 700 m²
Xanthi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the city of Xanthi and consists of 73 rooms, a restaurant, a recepti…
$4,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go