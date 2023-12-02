Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Sykia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Sykia, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Sykia, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 1-storey detached house of 97 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, Chalkidiki. …
€195,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir