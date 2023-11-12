Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Serres, Greece

Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Anthi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Anthi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Serres. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€55,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Serres Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Serres Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The semi-basement consists of living…
€140,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Vrasna Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Vrasna Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Madytos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Madytos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000

