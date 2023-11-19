Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
15
Neo Psychiko
13
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
5
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
22 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 590 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning and awnings. The own…
€1,000,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 264 m²
Property Code: 14423 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 264 sq.m, on th…
€650,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 272 m²
Property Code: 14420 - FOR SALE 1 Space, on the facade Shop of total surface 272 sq.m, 2 l…
€2,50M
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 155 m²
Property Code: 24422 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Undefined Office of total surface 155 sq.m, on th…
€450,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
€95,000
Office 1 bedroom in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Office 1 bedroom
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Code: 1160 - Galatsi For sale Office with total surface of 78 sq.m. On the 2nd floor. Consis…
€90,000
Commercial in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
This is a commercial building on a 7,640 sq.m. (net 5,158 sq.m.)It has a partly completed un…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 bedroom with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 108 sq.m. that is located in the Municipal…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is situated in the Municipality Ampeloikipoi (Athens). It consists…
€90,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is located in the central districts of Athens - Kolonaki - on sout…
€610,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate is located in the Municipality of Ampelokipoi, there is a metro st…
€115,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a garage 180 sq.m. that is located in the Municipality of Ampelok…
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a residential building in the heart of Athens. Kolonaki is a neig…
€2,70M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a commercial real estate item with the total floor area of ​​165 …
€105,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a commercial space of 150 sq.m. This room is intended for commercial use, for ex…
€1,07M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, professional building of 7 floors in the area of Cholargos which consists on : 2 s…
Price on request
Commercial with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 245 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
€580,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 storey building of 525 sq.m on a plot of 600 sq.m. Building information: Ground F…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale, commercial space in the district of Cholargos . Located in the basement fl…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale,commercial space located in the district of Chalandri . This office is in t…
€190,000

Property types in Regional Unit of North Athens

offices
