Apartments for sale in Rafina, Greece

13 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€340,000
2 room apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€315,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€370,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€350,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€230,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€735,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€190,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
Price on request
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€320,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€210,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Rafina, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€370,000
