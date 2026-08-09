Apartments for sale in Rafina, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rafina
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Rafina, Greece

;
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Apartment in Rafina, Greece
Apartment
Rafina, Greece
Area 74 m²
Apartment for sale of 74 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floor and con…
$342,769
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$867,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$436,862
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$200,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$425,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Rafina, Greece
Apartment
Rafina, Greece
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale of 130 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
$464,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$401,441
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$236,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go