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Studios for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
Resort Apartments • Golden Visa • Lefkada, Ionian Sea Modern studio apartments in a new r…
$285,103
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Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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