Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Palaio Faliro
Commercial real estate in Palaio Faliro, Greece
shops
4
Clear all
20 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
316 m²
1
For sale business of 316 sq.meters in Athens. Commercial space for sale in Kallithea .Rented…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
148 m²
1
Office space for sale with an area of 148 sq.m. is located in the Kallithea area
€215,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
352 m²
1
Business for sale with a total area of 352 sq.m.-Basement 141 sq.m.-Ground floor 141 sq.m.-L…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
60 m²
1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€80,000
Recommend
Commercial 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
9
4
600 m²
3
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
€3,20M
Recommend
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3
108 m²
Property Code: 1517 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, on the facade Shop of total surface 108 sq.m, on …
€380,000
Recommend
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2
80 m²
Property Code: 1516 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, on th…
€200,000
Recommend
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
80 m²
Property Code: 1515 - FOR SALE 1 Space, Side to side Shop of total surface 80 sq.m, 2 leve…
€200,000
Recommend
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
140 m²
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
€195,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
4 022 m²
1
There is offered for sale in Athens a hotel of total area 4.022 sq.m in total 84 rooms. It i…
€11,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
560 m²
1
Available for sale five-storeybuilding of560 sqm with apartments in Kallithea,the building c…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
920 m²
1
There is offered for sale a commercial place ( ground floor - semi first floor ) of a commer…
€2,10M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
1 130 m²
1
Exclusive offer from Grekodom Development! For sale a building of 1.130 sq.m located οn one …
€3,30M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale commercial property 100m2 in Paleo Faliro.The property is located on the ground flo…
€265,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
74 m²
1
Offered for sale is an office space of 74 sq.m., second floor, in the Paleo Faliro area
€150,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
105 m²
1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€120,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
320 m²
1
A commercial space of 320 sq.m in the center of Paleo - Faliro is offered for sale
€2,10M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
720 m²
1
Offered for sale is a commercial space of 720 square meters in the center of Paleo - Faliro
€2,52M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
367 m²
1
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 367v sqm on the ground floor in the area of …
€260,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
255 m²
1
For sale business of 255 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€330,000
Recommend
