New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece

Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.
We offer furnished and serviced apartments.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Heat pump
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Fitted wardrobes
Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pireus Port - 3 minutes
Marina - 5 minutes
Stadium - 34 minutes
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers.
Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets.
250 m - Tram Station
1 km - Metro station
1 km - Theater of Piraeus
1,5 km - Port of Piraeus
2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship