  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece

New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
;
8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies.

The residence with a garden and a parking.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pump
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens.

  • Metro station - 650 meters
  • Syntagma Square - 6 km
  • Restaurants - 210 meters
  • Public transport stops - 400 meters
  • International school - 1.5 km
  • Airport - 30 km
  • Hospital - 1.5 km
New building location
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€215,000
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€900,000
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€480,000
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Aharnes, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€166,000
You are viewing
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€255,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Pireus Port - 3 minutes Marina - 5 minutes Stadium - 34 minutes
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
Residential complex Spacious apartments in a new residential complex, Piraeus, Attica, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€162,000
Agency: TRANIO
A new apartment complex with units are a suitable solution for both long term and short term stay. With a walking distance of not more than 15 minutes from all the main infostructure of the area. The fresh design of the building combined with its prime location in Piraeus give a great solution for anybody who is in need of an accommodation in the area. Close to the University and the industrial area of Piraeus its suitable for both students or business travellers. Features of the flats New LED technology lighting Heating pump Aluminum joinery with double glass Moisture insulation, thermal insulation, thermal facade New elevator with release system New mechanical, wiring, plumbing and drainage systems installation Electric roller shutters Installation of sanitary wares and tile Modern interior design Installing interior cabinets/wardrobes, new interior doors and kitchen installation Location and nearby infrastructure Piraeus is much more than just a port. It’s a city in its own right. Yet most visitors rashly pass through on their way to the Greek islands or their Mediterranean cruises and see little beyond of the ferry terminal. If someone decides to explore the city, he will be amazed of the archaeological sights, the stunning sea views and the beauty of the graphical streets. 250 m - Tram Station 1 km - Metro station 1 km - Theater of Piraeus 1,5 km - Port of Piraeus 2 km - Stadium of Peace and Friendship
Realting.com
Go