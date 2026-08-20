Apartments for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

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Apartments in Nea Makri, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Nea Makri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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