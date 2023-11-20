Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Naxos Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€300,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 2 le…
€400,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€360,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€385,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir