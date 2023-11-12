Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Troizinia - Methana
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece

Hotel 21 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Hotel 21 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 4
This first class hotel with thermal hospital and with all necessary equipment is provided fo…
€6,80M
