  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 112 m²
Floor 4
Kavala, Center: For rent a very central apartment of 112 sq.m. located on the 4th floor of a…
$711
per month
Studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 230€ (Listing No 849). Another …
$242
per month
