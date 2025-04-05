Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thermos
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Thermos, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Avarikos, Greece
House
Avarikos, Greece
Area 270 m²
A building of 270 sq.m in Central Greece is sold. From the windows there is a magnificent vi…
$102,888
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Thermos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes