  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Mochos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Mochos, Greece

houses
6
7 properties total found
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale:Charming Traditional Semi-Detached House with Mountain Views in Heraklion C…
€199,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€159,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with …
€380,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€650,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€475,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€375,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
Two independent apartments are suggested for sale in Chersonissos. Both apartments are 165m2…
€110,000
per month
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

