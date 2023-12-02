Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Gouve

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Gouve, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Three apartments are suggested for sale in Gouves, Hersonissos.The apartments have a total a…
€480,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 73 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 73
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spacious roo…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business property of 2000 sq.m, near the popular tourist town ''Chersoni…
€500,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir