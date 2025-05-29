Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Florina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Florina, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Florina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Florina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters in northern Greece. The first fl…
$513,013
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Florina, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go