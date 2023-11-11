Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
€1,03M

Properties features in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir