Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment Property – Golden Visa Eligible – Athens (Elliniko) in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Investment Property – Golden Visa Eligible – Athens (Elliniko)
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Price: €350,000 Size: 80 sq.m. | Elevated Ground Floor | Ceiling height: 3.90 m | Dual as…
$413
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go